Speech to Text for Flooding destroys home in Mason City

thompson. many people are picking up the pieces tonight after sever weather tore through parts of our area. water is receeding in the streets of mason city, but not everyone is out of the woods just yet. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live in north iowa to explain. annalisa?xxx good evening calyn ? after talking to people here in north iowa, it feels like a dark cloud is over the city tonight... many thankful it was dry today, but anxiously waiting to see if it rains tonight. i spoke with the o'donell family, here's their story. i mean it's just all water stephanie and robert o'donnell built their house 35 years ago. weve lived there for 35 years and our kids grew up there gone to school at harding and theres everything in the basement is destroyued. looking at the house, tears are wiped away. stephanie says they had 9 feet of water in their basement within an hour. their yard area backs up to 12th street, which they say is like a dam... meaning they can only wait for the water to evaporate, or go into the ground. but with showers in the forecast, it's a shower of love that's getting them through. i want to give you another live look at some more flood, this is in --- park. the o'donnell's say they tried to get flood insurance in 2008, and have never been able to. it's a battle in some areas of mason city, so this story isn't over. live in mason city, annalisa pardo, kimt news three./// thank you annalisa. mason city police chief jeff brinkely says the city is preparing for more rain... but can only handle a half inch to an inch of rain locally. he says much more than that has quote ? potentional to be problematic for them.///