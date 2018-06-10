Speech to Text for Rockford baseball and softball complex gets brunt of storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saw earlier rockford was hit hard with a storm that caused damage across the town but what beared the brunt of the storm was the baseball and softball complex... leaving the warriors squads with a home that's almost unrecognizabl e.xxx nat it was supposed to be a big week for rockford softball on their home diamond... we got three home games this week clarion, garner, and forrest city nat but as quickly as saturday's storm rolled through so did the warriors hopes of another home game this season we cannot play here will have to play on the road for the for seeable future because the damage from 75 mile per hour straight?line winds to the baseball and softball complex is extensive... come in here and see everything from the fences to the concession stand shed to our batting cages down there just basically obliterated the worst being a football stadium light post that fell on the concession stand shed that is still creaking in the wind... and leaving insulation scattered all over like freshly fallen snow... that's a bad spot for that light pole to fall through so it's been quite a whirlwind of emotions the past 24 hours but the school district is getting by thanks to help from their own players with both summer squads showing up today to help clean up alongside their fellow community members... plus multiple surrounding teams have offered up their practice facilities and businesses like river city fence have already reached out to try and get rockford's field in a playable condition before the season is over.