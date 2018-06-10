Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-10-2018)

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. hopefully today has given many people a chance to dry out and recover from the storms. rainfall totals have been astronomical in some places over the last two days ? we measured 8.85" at our mason city studio over that time. a few storms will be possible for tonight mainly along i?35 but the severe threat is much lower than yesterday. monday will feature mainly mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 70's and breezy conditions. another wave of scattered storms will roll through monday night. we will have a few days of sunshine for tuesday and wednesday with highs in the lower 80's. while we will continue warming to the middle and upper 80's by the end of the week, we will see storms return wednesday night and will see an unsettle pattern thereafter with storm chances for friday, saturday, and sunday, although i do not think every day will see rain, the question is when will the system arrive. tonight: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: low 60's. winds: east southeast at 10 to 15 mph. monday: mostly cloudy. highs: middle 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: many waterways across the area