Speech to Text for Heavy rain leaves behind a mess in North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

major mess is left behind toniht in mason city... . after severe storms pushed through the area... many streets around town... including a few railroad underpassess... were flooded... and some tree branches taken down by strong wind gusts. it's a sight to see at east park... it is completely flooded... and looks more like a lake. an elderly couple was briefly trapped in their house in south mason city this evening due to rising water... they were rescued by fire crews. now after the storm passed ? it brought out the onlookers... we caught up with one observing the rushing winnebago river from kentucky "i've honestly never seen the branches down that close and it just seems overwhelming and crazy. and it's neat at the same time. but at least no one's gotten hurt yet, so that's a plus." /// we will have more storm damage coverage tomorrow from the mason city