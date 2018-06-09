Speech to Text for The first family of horse shows

process tomorrow night at 10./// ? think about the people in your life.. that know you the best. ? close friends and family for most of us. ? the urban family is just like that too... they love being around each other. ? and thats a good thing.. because when it comes to horse shows... the urbans... see a lot of one another.xxx nat: tom: i like doing the work that i used to do as a kid, now im getting paid for it. nat: aj: tom urban is a family guy, so the family business is something he had to do. tom: really like working with the tractors, working with the horses, and for the most part working with the clients. aj: the guy in charge of this whole thing is jim.. the advisor to the midstates horse show.. and the father of the three boys. jim: well its really cool that they all want to come back to the family business, there are easier ways to make a living. aj: and when its comes to working with people you've known forever.. sometimes... its just easier. tom: nobody has to tell me what to do, i just do it, my family respects that and they know that. aj: sometimes the urbans do to things at once... dan urban works and rides. dan: i do the best i can, sometimes its hard to switch hats, maybe im not 100 percent focused as i should be for one aspect of the job, you juggle it all and do what you can, right? aj: but sometimes.. all the hours on the road... can seem like a little much. jim: working that close together can sometimes be a little testing on everyones patience, but we are a family, we love each other and work hard together and this is just what we do. aj: this a 24?7... 365 type of job... so even on the big days... ? the event in mason city runs through tomorrow.. and then theyll be back next week for five more days. ? if you are busy in june.. no worries.. they are back for two more weeks in mid september.///