Speech to Text for Warriors on a roll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is once again in the top ten. - the north union softball team is making a habit.. of taking trips to state.. in fact the warriors have been to fort dodge.. three straight summers. nu sb at 6-vo-4 nu sb at 6-vo-3 - even though they are 7 and 2 so far... the warriors actually say.. this is a rebuilding year. - keep this in mind.. they only have two seniors on their roster...bre and kate anderson. - but.. the anderson's are amazing on the diamond... they hit second and third in the roster... and kate is their starting pitcher. - the girls say.. they are noticing a couple of big changes so far this summer.xxx nu sb at 6-sot-5 lowerthird2line:kate anderson north union senior kate anderson: its kind of tricky going into games because people think oh my gosh its north union, they've been to state three times, but you've got to play your game,if you play your best, the best things are going to come out of it. lowerthird2line:warriors on a roll kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:breanna anderson north union senior breanna anderson: hitting is a two hour practice, we do anything we can, that starts everything and we just have to get runs and keep it going. spx fp multi line:ia hs bb/sb featured games garrigan