it's a decision that still has some community members upset. alston-vobp-1 alston-vobp-4 last night - the police civil service commission voted to remove lieutenant roy alston from the pool of candidates for rochester police chief. the commission says he was removed from consideration because he omitted information from his application - including disciplinary action taken against him from a previous job. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live to explain what happens next in the search for a new police chief - annalise? xxx alston-lintro-3 katie - i'm at the olmsted county government center - where the mayor's office is located...and it's mayor ardell brede who will be selecting the next rochester police chief. mayor brede tells me he will soon choose a new chief out of the 2 remaining candidates.xxx alston-lmpkg-1 alston-lmpkg-2 i think that rochester should be embarrassed. i think we should all be embarrassed at the process of what happened to roy last night lowerthird2line:2 candidates remain for police chief rochester, mn heidi wilkins was one of the more than 100 community members who attended roy alston's hearing last night at fire station 2. now - the 2 people still vying for the position of rochester police chief are mark elliot and james franklin. elliot is currently the police chief for prior lake...and franklin is a captain for west command division of the metropolitan transit police in minneapolis. while wilkins is still upset about alston's removal from the pool of candidates...she acknowledges the two remaining finalists. xxx i think that there's two other pretty good candidates - i think that rochester lost out on a gem last night and we would have been lucky to have roy. mayor brede tells me he's hoping to speak to the head of human resources for the city of rochester soon about making his final decision. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.