Speech to Text for Gubernatorial Candidate Visits Albert Lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gubernatorial candidate erin murphy made a stop in albert lea today to meet with members of seiu healthcare minnesota - save our hospital - and other community members. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there and has a look at what was accomplished. xxx save our hospital-pkgll-1 save our hospital-pkg-6 when we have faith in one another - when we stand together for the things we believe in for our communities - we can actually make a difference erin murphy visited with community members to discuss their current successes and concerns in the community. seiu member leslie kaup was there. save our hospital-pkg-3 i feel like healthcare is a human right and we all need access to it. save our hospital-pkg-7 rural healthcare is the common value that brought everyone to murphy's meeting today. that's exactly why "save our hospital member" jennifer vogt- erickson is here. save our hospital-pkg-4 to make people drive you know another 23 miles and some people are further west of us and they need to drive you know that much further and that can have definite impacts on health outcomes save our hospital-pkg-5 save our hospital is working to bring healthcare options to albert lea - as mayo moves some of its services from albert lea to austin. i grew up in a rural area and having healthcare services that are close is super important because that distance matters a great deal which is why she hopes minnesota politicians are paying attention to albert lea and other healthcare issues. i just you know want to really get our issue out there in this election season and i hope all the candidates are talking about it and kaup says murphy's interest in rural healthcare is one reason why seiu has endorsed her for governor. i feel like its really important that we support candidates who support us we also reached out to republican minnesota state house representative - peggy bennett - to get her take on rural healthcare. this is her statement, in part: save our hospital-tag-3 i commend any governor candidate for recognizing the need to support rural health care.. however i do have concerns about policies representative murphy has supported.