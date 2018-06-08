Speech to Text for Flooding Causes Apartment Evacuations

is forcing the evacuation of two mason city apartment complexes. sidebar-vo-1 lowerthird2line:apartments evacuated mason city, ia autumn park and cheslea creek apartments...bo th on south pierce avenue...were evacuated this morning. 32 people were taken to the salvation army. rob meyer just moved in with a friend at autumn park...and he says he's proud of how emergency management is handling the situation. xxx sidebar-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rob meyer mason city, ia "it was awesome. jeez, everybody was out there. they got everybody out safe, and they did a really good job. they did." cerro gordo county emergency management coordinator steve o'neill says depending on water levels...resident s may be able to return home late tomorrow morning. / flood