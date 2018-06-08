Clear
Artist renderings of new Albert Lea Fire Station

The building is needed because the department has outgrown its outdated station.

the albert lea fire department is getting closer to having a new home. fire station changes-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:albert lea fire department albert lea firefighters getting a new home albert lea, mn earlier this week - the department received these artist renderings of the design for the new albert lea fire station. lowerthird2line:albert lea firefighters getting a new home albert lea, mn deputy fire chief jeff laskowske says the fire crew is ready to get a new station - because they've outgrown their current station. he tells kimt the lifespan for fire stations is around 30 to 50 years - and this is the 51st year they've been in the current station.xxx fire station changes-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jeff laskowske deputy fire chief, albert lea fire department it'd be great for us. right now we're working with minimal space. a lot of the time you have to turn sideways to walk between trucks to get to areas - duck underneath things - so it would be nice to get the space we need more steps need to be taken by the city before they can begin construction - including tweaking a few more aspects of the design - and deciding between two possible locations for the new station. /
