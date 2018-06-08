Speech to Text for Artist renderings of new Albert Lea Fire Station

the albert lea fire department is getting closer to having a new home. fire station changes-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:albert lea fire department albert lea firefighters getting a new home albert lea, mn earlier this week - the department received these artist renderings of the design for the new albert lea fire station. lowerthird2line:albert lea firefighters getting a new home albert lea, mn deputy fire chief jeff laskowske says the fire crew is ready to get a new station - because they've outgrown their current station. he tells kimt the lifespan for fire stations is around 30 to 50 years - and this is the 51st year they've been in the current station.xxx fire station changes-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jeff laskowske deputy fire chief, albert lea fire department it'd be great for us. right now we're working with minimal space. a lot of the time you have to turn sideways to walk between trucks to get to areas - duck underneath things - so it would be nice to get the space we need more steps need to be taken by the city before they can begin construction - including tweaking a few more aspects of the design - and deciding between two possible locations for the new station. /