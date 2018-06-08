Speech to Text for Baldwin Building expands

baldwin tour-vo-3 mayo clinic is increasing its efforts to better serve patients by creating a one stop shop where they can get all the care they need. baldwin tour-vo-1 lowerthird2line:baldwin building expansion rochester, mn mayo just wrapped up construction on the baldwin building and is now focusing on having embedded specialists. for patients - that means you can see your primary care doctor in the building... then be seen by a specialist in the same spot that same day. the expansion also included an update to the pharmacy to help patients get their prescriptions filled faster. sarah crane is a physician at mayo. she says the expansion means patients will spend less time scheduling appointments.xx x baldwin tour-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sarah crane physician, mayo clinic is a real asset for our patients in privacy and effiency here on sight mayo sees more than 6-hundred patients at the baldwin building each day.