Suicide rate increases in Minnesota

home. / a woman who once struggled with mental illness is reflecting on the growing awareness surrounding suicide. this comes after two high profile celebrities took their own lives within days of each other this week. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us now to tell us about the growing number of people who may consider such an extreme.xxx suicide rate in mn-lintro-2 amy - the most recent numbers show more people are taking their own lives. the centers for disease control and prevention reports a spike in both iowa and minnesota. i talked with one woman who knows all too well the harsh reality of this disturbing news.xx suicide rate in mn-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:suicides on the rise in minnesota rochester, mn vo: at one time-courtney lawson struggled with mental illness. she knows how hard it is. that's just one reason she joined the grassroots group known as "nami". she is now the director. the c-d-c shows suicide rates in minnesota alone jumped more than 40-percent over the past 20 years. sot: lowerthird2line:courtney lawson executive director, nami se minnesota obviously concerned as a society about the rate. yet we're cutting and eliminating some of the services that can do something about it so strikes me as a bit of a paradox. lawson calls it alarming but not surprising. she says those who need help in their battle with depression-are finding fewer resources available. / / / lawson tells me there are some local resources that can help if you're struggling with this. nx fp wrap:iowa suicide resources kimt news 3 -your iowa life - call 855-581-8111 or text 855-895-8398 .. ... in iowa you can call or text your iowa life at the numbers you see here on your screen... suicide rate in mn-ltag-5 and in minnesota you can contact the crisis response center in minnesota. you will find all of those numbers posted along with this story on kimt- dot-com. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah also you can also always call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-