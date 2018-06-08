Speech to Text for Bridge installed to controlled flood waters not working

and overflowing creeks can be seen all through north iowa - including in floyd county. there - one local woman says a bridge near her property that was put in to help relieve flooding is not doing its job. bridge not working-vo-1 lowerthird2line:bridge not working floyd co., ia helen bortz of rural floyd county lives between nora springs and rudd and says she has never seen flooding from flood creek like this before. you can see bird houses completely covere... and landscaping poking out of the water running through her property. while she says she is scared about the water rising five to six inches just within an hour... she says the wind is helping to keep it away from her property.xxx bridge not working-sot-1 lowerthird2line:helen bortz rural floyd co., ia i've seen it high but never this high. it is clear up on the lawn and im glad the wind is from the southeast cause it's blowing all the stuff the other way otherwise we'll have all on the lawn to cleanup when it does recede. bortz says flood creek runs in to rudd where residents are preparing for the rising water. coming up on kimt news 3 at six - we will hear from a rudd resident who is getting some help from her community to keep the water out of