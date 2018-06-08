Speech to Text for Water rises in East Park

the water levels in east park are rising again with the winnebago river cresting so far at around ten and a half feet... but that number could continue to rise. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now in east park... brian - how does it look out there?xxx maplive:flooding closes east park mason city, ia google earth 2018 google east park.jpg east park is closed to the public today because of flooding. brian mpkg-lintro-2 you can see play ground equipment.... grills... all underwater as the winnebago river continues to flow out of its banks. that is giving people a little reminder of the 2008 floods.xxx east park flooding-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:flooding closes east park mason city, ia cheryl west and her grandson are just a few of those taking a peek at the closed park today. west says she wants to show him the flooding in person saying seeing it on social media or else where just doesn't compare. while west didn't realize today is the tenth anniversary of the 2008 floods, she says it is still incredible to see what mother nature can do. east park flooding-mpkg-3 i didn't even think of that when it came like this but who would have predicted this storm and how much we got is unbelievable. / brian mpkg-ltag-2 mason city police chief jeff brinkley says east park will be closed until further notice. he says there is a road closure near the intersection of 12th street and florida avenue near niaac because part of the road has washed away. amy he says they will be doing evaluations of the road and how much it will cost to repair on monday. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. according to city workers - the water treatment plant is currently working at capacity which is 20 million gallons of water. /