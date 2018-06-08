Speech to Text for Flood cleanup underway in Mason City

the rain lead to some road closures... flooded basements and even some forced some evacuations in mason city today. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now live with how one family is cleaning up after today's rainfall. alex?xxx flooded streets-lintro-3 amy - i'm here on south jackson street in mason city where as you can see... flooded streets-lintro-2 ...water is still covering part of the street... with some residents not having a clear path to get out of their houses. and one family i spoke with woke up to an unexpected mess.xx flooded streets-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:flooding issues mason city, ia steven schmudde and his family have lived in mason city for nearly 2 years. they did not anticipate anything like what happened this morning. lowerthird2line:steven schmudde mason city, ia "i was picturing a little better friday than this. i knew we were going to get some storms and everything and i was gonna watch it close." lowerthird2line:flooding issues mason city, ia nearly a foot of water came in unexpectedly over night and into this morning in their basement. it got as high as the second step from the bottom. now the schmudde's are trying to salvage what they can and get all of the water out. "we got 2 sump pumps going now, flushing everything out and we got one on the way. it's just trying to get caught up and get this stuff out of the basement." brad sidel was driving to walmart when he saw how heavy the rain was coming down. he came over to check how fast the water was rushing through ray rorick park...and is amazed by it. lowerthird2line:brad sidel mason city, ia "it's running over the top of the road over here, and it's gotta be pretty high up to get over the road though." lowerthird2line:flooding issues mason city, ia as for schmudde...he feels for those experiencing the flooding...and hopes that the water is gone soon. "i feel for everybody who's going through the same situation we are, because i'm definitely going through it today, and we're going on like 2 hours of sleep right now." / flooded streets-ltag-2 schmudde tells me that they've had their sump pumps recently rerouted away from the house...but after today's incident...they are looking into getting them rerouted again. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. schmudde did say the damage will not be covered by his insurance. / some