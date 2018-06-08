Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-8-18)`

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-7 weather-main-6 weather-main-8 north iowa took the brunt of the rain thursday night and into friday morning with amounts ranging from 4 to 6 inches and even some locally higher totals. isolated showers/storm s will return for tonight and then become more scattered for saturday. the storms will be moving through more quickly than what the rain did last night so that will be good, but many rivers and creeks can't take much more water as they will swell right back up and go out of their banks. if you do plan on spending time outdoors this weekend, be extra cautious. temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70's to lower 80's for highs. overnight lows will generally be in the lower 60's. next week we will continue to track some spotty showers with highs remaining fairly constant in the upper 70's to lower 80's along with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60's. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated storms possible in north iowa. lows: lower 60's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: scattered storms. highs: lower 80's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: scattered storms continue. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. sara wx weather-live-3 weather-live-2 tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated storms possible in north iowa. lows: lower 60's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: scattered storms. highs: lower 80's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: scattered storms continue. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thank you tyler. /