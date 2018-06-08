Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Eastbrooke Friday afternoon flooding
Views from above during the June 8 flood.
Posted: Fri Jun 08 13:01:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 13:01:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
75°
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73°
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73°
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Rochester
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
Watch: Drone footage captures significant flooding in Mason City
Suspects sought after armed robbery in Worth County
Photos: Flooding in north Iowa, June 8
Flash flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties
Mason City man accused of tearing woman's clothes off faces assault charge
3 rescued from flooded apartment complex by Mason City Fire Department
Pit bull ban brings dozens to Rockwell City Council meeting
Man gets 35 years for Chickasaw County sex abuse
Three arrested after northeast Iowa drug search
Catch of the year?! R-P's Dawson Dahl reacts to sensational snag
Latest Video
Eastbrooke Friday afternoon flooding
Drone footage - Eastrbooke in Mason City, June 8 (2)
Drone footage - Eastbrooke flooding in Mason City, June 8
Reduce Water Usage in Manly
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-8-18
Honoring veterans in the hospital
Playground keeping families together in treatment
CL SB making progress
Marijuana stings
Parking downtown
Community Events