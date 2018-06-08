Eastbrooke Friday afternoon flooding

Mason City Clear 75° Hi: 77° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Albert Lea Scattered Clouds 73° Hi: 77° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Austin Scattered Clouds 73° Hi: 75° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Charles City Few Clouds 72° Hi: 76° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 72° More Weather Rochester Few Clouds 72° Hi: 73° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 72° More Weather

We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.