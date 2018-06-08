Drone footage - Eastbrooke flooding in Mason City, June 8

Mason City Overcast 62° Hi: 80° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 62° More Weather Albert Lea Broken Clouds 64° Hi: 76° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Austin Broken Clouds 63° Hi: 76° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 63° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 61° Hi: 80° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 61° More Weather Rochester Overcast 63° Hi: 69° Lo: 59° Feels Like: 63° More Weather

Showers and storms moving across the area today.