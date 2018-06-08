Clear
Reduce Water Usage in Manly

City officials ask residents of Manly to reduce their water supply.

Posted: Fri Jun 08 06:41:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 06:41:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Utzka

your daybreak update. city officials in manly are (urging residents to not use (any water if they can help it. that means, no flushing, no laundry, or bathing. there are issues with flooding and we're told the city's system is backing up. so again, for those living in manly... if you have family or friends there... give them a call and let them know the city is asking them to (reduce their water usage that flows into the sewer system... since it's having issues because of all the rain. they're asking you to (not use any water.. until further notice. we'll be sure to keep
Showers and storms moving across the area today.
