Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-8-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through the night and will continue through the morning. there have been some isolated reports of large hail and strong winds. even a chance for flooding in parts of north iowa where the rain has been heavier. highs will rang from the low 70's to mid 80's with the clouds and storm chances preventing the temperatures from climbing. the storms will become more isolated for the evening and overnight. more storm chances will return through saturday morning with isolated storms for the afternoon. the clouds will stay overhead for sunday with highs near 80. more storm chances as we start off the new work week. after monday, cooler temperatures will return with highs in the 70's and lows in the 50's. today: scattered storms/mostly cloudy. highs: low 70's to low 80. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: morning storms/isolate d afternoon storms/mostly cloudy. highs: low to