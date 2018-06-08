Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Flash flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-8-18

Showers and storms for the morning with more storm chances tonight.

through the night and will continue through the morning. there have been some isolated reports of large hail and strong winds. even a chance for flooding in parts of north iowa where the rain has been heavier. highs will rang from the low 70's to mid 80's with the clouds and storm chances preventing the temperatures from climbing. the storms will become more isolated for the evening and overnight. more storm chances will return through saturday morning with isolated storms for the afternoon. the clouds will stay overhead for sunday with highs near 80. more storm chances as we start off the new work week. after monday, cooler temperatures will return with highs in the 70's and lows in the 50's. today: scattered storms/mostly cloudy. highs: low 70's to low 80. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: morning storms/isolate d afternoon storms/mostly cloudy. highs: low to
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers and storms moving across the area today.
