Speech to Text for Honoring veterans in the hospital

the staff at mayo clinic's st mary's campus have started a new tradition to honor their patients who served in the military. it's a small gesture but has a big impact on the veterans and their families. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio with the story. after a 20 year career in the army ? lt. colonel maria baer thought her days of dressing in uniform on a regular basis were past her when she retired last year and took an administrative job here at st. mary's hospital. but that all changed in november when she answered the call for service once again. this time to present flags to veterans fighting for their lives in the hospital. "it's hard but i consider it an honor." lt. colonel maria baer is doing more than just visiting fellow veteran gary halgren. she's here to honor him. "specialist halgren this flag is but a small token of appreciation from a grateful nation for your service." halgren is a vietnam veteran who served in the navy on a supply ship back in the 60s. today ? he's fighting a different battle: advanced parkinson's. being able to express her gratitude to veterans like halgren and their families has been a life? changing experience for lt. col. baer. "a veteran from world war one or world war two or vietnam is just as much of a brother or sister as somebody in our unit so to be able to do this for them means a lot to me." gary halgren is proud of his service in the navy and says he would do it all over again ? but he's also very humble. a quality the lt col remembers her very first patient having. "he was a sergent, so enlisted and when he saw me he said, "they sent a lt. col.? i am not worthy," and i said no you are because you're a soldier and you're my brother. so it was very emotional and from that moment on i realized, i said i would love to do this again so i've been pretty fortunate to gary halgren was the sixth veteran lt. col. baer has presented with a flag since november when members of the mayo clinic palliative medicine team dreamt up the idea. beyond the flag ? veterans and their families receive a letter of appreciation from the staff and a mayo clinic commemorative thanks deedee. mayo clinic's hospice offers a similar ceremony through its "we honor veterans program."