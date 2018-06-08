Speech to Text for Playground keeping families together in treatment

we first introduced you to minnesota's adult and teen challenge's new women's treatment center back in april. and now, it has a new addition helping the women going through treatment by bringing their families together. kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains. this is the women's treatment center's kids dream center. this is an area where the kids can in, visit mom and have fun with mom. they can be playing with the matts, they can be cooking with the kitchen's center. so the kids can have new memories, new dreams of mom. it's helping moms like christle... "i love my daughter so much." who is in the long term recovery program for heroin. us moms you know have struggled in the addiction and you know probably weren't quite the parents we wanted to be. just want to give them the childhood they deserve and give the moms they deserve. but this place means a little more to christle. when i did it, that was the first thing that made me think of anything. with the stroke of a paintbrush, she put the finishing touch on the kids dream center. she says it's all about adventure. it doesn't have to make sense, it doesn't have to be any certain way, that's what i wanted to show here. with the giant flowers, the butterlfies as big as the birds, you know, possibilities everywhere. while christle's stay here is temporary, her painting is a (permanent reminder of the happiness ahead for the women and their families. to have a space like this, something that can hopefully bring joy to them, its everything to it took christle one weekend to paint the mural.