Speech to Text for CL SB making progress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lake softball team for just sticking with it. - the seniors on this years roster have been a part of seasons... with one and four wins. - but now.. the lions are roaring into the spotlight. cl sb at 6-vo-3 cl sb at 6-vo-2 - the lions are five and four in 2018... and they've yet to play a game at full strength. - soccer success and a couple of injuries are slowing down the lions just a tad. - but still even watching them take batting practice .. you can tell their confidence is growing... as their program continues to make progress.xxx cl sb at 6-sot-5 lowerthird2line:bella parker clear lake sophomore bella parker: watching even the younger girls step up to the varsity level i mean its very easy for girls like that to crumble under the pressure, but everybody is gaining confidence out there and its really cool to watch. lowerthird2line:lions making progress kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:austin peterson clear lake softball coach austin peterson: we keep talking all the time, we havent arrived yet, just because we are doing well now doesn't mean we have to quit working, quit doing what we are doing, it means we keep doing what weve been doing, working hard doing the extra stuff. shout out to the hundreds of