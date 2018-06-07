Speech to Text for Marijuana stings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after a report that 46 of 47 people arrested in a recent marijuana sting were african american...minne apolis is ending its stings for low level marijuana sales. marijuana arrests-vo-1 marijuana arrests-vo-2 interim rochester police chief john sherwin says it is not a reality for rochester to do stings like this one - targeting dealers selling small amounts of marijuana. he says it's because their narc investigations are more focused on those creating the most social harm rather than petty posessions. connor hanlin says he feels like small amounts of the drug shouldn't be a big deal in the first place.xxx marijuana arrests-sot-1 marijuana arrests-sot-2 "if you're trying to be known about it then i understand why but if you're being discrete and not really causing any problems with it then i don't really see a reason for being arrested for it." the sting change in minneapolis will affect their entire city. / tease 1-vo-1 with thousands of people