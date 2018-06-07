Speech to Text for Parking downtown

a popular event in our area is kicking off. thursdays on first and 3rd is a summer market and music festival that draws thousands of people to peace plaza but with all of those people come all of their cars. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent her day at the event talking with community members about their parking experience. she's live in rochester now-brooke what are you finding out? xxxx brooke live-lintro-2 katie thursdays on first and third attracts about 18 thousand people each week to the downtown area so i wanted to know where all of these people parked. to my surprise...most people didn't have an issue. xxx parking downtown-pkg-1 parking downtown-pkg-6 "i had no problem i just pulled right into the ramp pulled right in and there was 2 spots i parked my car and got out and that's where i park my car every time i come out here." "actually someone pulled out just in time as we pulled in so we got a spot right away." several people were able to find parking with no issues but robyn kennedy works downtown and is no thursdays on first and third rookie. she says unless she gets to a parking spot early-its a struggle. parking downtown-pkg-2 "but usually if i get in later then i do have troubles parking otherwise i have to park way far away and walk." parking downtown-pkg-7 but of course finding a parking spot was a worry when heading out the door "yes it was a concern of ours just because i knew it would be a largely attended event." "i was this morning yes just because i knew all of the vendors were coming and everything so usually its pretty busy-by the time i get to work its pretty busy." the rochester downtown alliance tells kimt they refer people to the rochester parking and transit site with parking questions. nick lemmer with rpt says there's a reason people aren't having too hard of a time with parking "the 3rd street ramp just down the street with 925 spots and center street ramp just down the street as well and public street parking is free after 5pm." but while people felt like they were lucky with parking today-the need for more options is still there. "i think that's rochester in general it need more parking options." "they definitely need to increase some." brooke live-ltag-2 those with rpt also recommend taking the bus as a safe and sober ride home as well. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. thursdays on first and 3rd goes on every thursday in rochester until august 30th.