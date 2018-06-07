Speech to Text for Crane rescue training

fear of heights. today some rochester firefighters are proving that - during a special construction crane rescue training - where they simulated rescuing construction workers who fell from the crane and are suspended - or had a medical emergency while 4-hundred feet above street level. xxx rfd training-pkg-1 rfd training-pkg-3 its best to be prepared and never have to use the training - than to not have the training and need it rfd training-pkg-4 that's why rochester fire department captain kirk weber thinks today's training is so important. nat rfd training-pkg-6 to make things as real as possible for the firefighters - they collaborated with a construction company to have the training at an active construction site in downtown rochester. rfd training-pkg-2 its a win-win for both of us - helps us be as ready as we can should something occur and it helps them have a peace of mind that we're in town to help them if they have a problem rfd training-pkg-7 this way the fire crew is ready for all of rochester's new and upcoming construction. rfd training-pkg-8 construction cranes are a pretty common site around town right now with all of the buildings that are going up and will be going up with the destination medical center project that's underway more and more cranes are gonna be visible in the city - the risk grows with every time a crane goes up a crane rescue is what the rfd calls a low frequency - high risk scenario...which means they don't happen very often but when they do it can be dangerous. nat while they hope they never have to put this training to the test - firefighters are reaching new heights to make sure they can keep everyone safe. you try not to think about the fact that youre 200 feet up in the air - you have a job to do and that's the job we all agreed to do in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. the firefighters who went up into the crane today are a part of a specially trained crew called minnesota task force one - who have extra experience in specific areas - like crane rescue and confined space rescue. / thanks to a federal program... one area town is getting help with a beautification project and getting rid of invasive speices in one of its parks.xxx marble rock-natvo-1 natural sound marble rock-natvo-2 those with the americorp national civilian community core are cutting down trees - shrubs and opening up waterways. they say the unwanted species are taking resources from natrual plants such as water and space...somethin g those with the group say is needed in this park.xxx marble rock-sot-1 marble rock-sot-2 it's a little bit over grown but weve already made great progress just being here for a couple days so we are already happy with the way it's going.