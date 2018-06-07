Speech to Text for Local highlights (6/7)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kensett baseball team is making progress.. three wins so far this season.. but heres the interesting part.. all three w's.. .came on their home diamond. nk at cs base-vo-5 lowerthird2line:n-k at central springs manly, ia - tonight they are looking for their first road win... in manly against central springs. - justin florea on the bump for the home team... and his first inning is really good... nice grab by treyjen wilson on this liner. - panthers score in their half...lucas garl grounds out to the right side.. but gets credit for an rbi...mason hanft scores on the play.. after he tripled to start. - vikes work their way through traffic.. thanks to a heads up play from kael julseth.. picking off a runner at first base. - and their big hit.. comes right here...ethian tasker brings in two with a double to right field. - vikes are up 4- 1... when it was suspended by lightning. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball n-k central springs