Speech to Text for New Children's Museum to Open

discovery-vo-3 a new children's museum will soon offer local kids an interactive way to learn. discovery-vo-1 lowerthird2line:north ia children's discovery center to open mason city, ia jessica kelvig and her daughter are getting a look at the new museum called north iowa children's discovery center which is set to open in southbridge mall in mason city within the next couple of weeks. the museum is going to give children and parents the chance to get hands-on with learning through exhibits...like the one that demonstrates how food goes from farms to grocery stores. kelvig says these interactive exhibits are great for teaching kids - even those as young as her daughter. xxx discovery-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jessica kelvig clear lake, ia im a teacher and my husband's a teacher so we definitely focus at this age with language development and making sure she is able to use a lot of vocabualry words and the best way to get kids to do that is to give them the experience to be able to use those words. the discovery center is in need of volunteers to help get the museum ready to open. discovery-sot-3 if you are interested in helping out - we will have a link with this story on kimt dot com under local news.