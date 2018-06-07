Speech to Text for Volunteer of the Month

news three and our giving your best partners...diamo nd jo casino and first citizens bank...recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to our june volunteer of the month.xxx gyb-pkg-1 gyb-pkg-2 carlos guerrero remembers the challenges he faced when he moved from mexico to north iowa four years ago. gyb-pkg-3 "there were not a lot of people that speak spanish there fluently so it was a little trouble for me doing homework and everything." gyb-pkg-4 carlos wants to make sure others don't find themselves in that tough situation. so now he helps translate for spanish- speaking students at mason city high school. "help when they don't understand problems in classes or if teachers try to talk to them i translate everything for them. and i help them with their stuff that they're doing like writing papers and everything. that's why carlos is our june giving your best volunteer of the month. "it feels awesome, i never expected an award for helping. the help that carlos provides is needed now more than ever before. gyb-pkg-5 "after the hurricanes in puerto rico we had many students move here from puerto rico because there were jobs and housing available gyb-pkg-6 so that was a large amount of spanish speaking students that i hadn't had before." gyb-pkg-7 and that's where carlos comes in. "there were a lot of students that needed to get accustomed, know where to go, and just be able to stay ahead in their classes and carlos just stepped up and did a great job." "it makes me feel good because i feel like it's nice to help other people." in mason city, raquel hellman, kimt news three. if you'd like to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... gyb-tag-2 head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the tab called "on kimt." /