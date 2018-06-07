Speech to Text for Saving the Train Depot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city residents are voicing their ideas for where the old mason city train depot should be moved as well as how they think the should be used. this comes after the canadian pacific rialroad company filed for a demolition permit for the old depot located on south pensylvania avenue just south of nineth street. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live at the meeting at mason city city hall - brian? xxx train depot-lintro-2 katie, a handful of residents are here today as the city's historic preservation commision looks to collect ideas on where to move the building and what to do it once it's moved...but as we learned this week, this process isn't going to be an easy one. xxx train depot-lmpkg-1 train depot-lmpkg-2 michael roddy says he doesn't have a lot of memories of the old building, but says he doesn't want to see it demolished like many of the schools he attened when he was younger. roddy would like to see the building moved to the sears parking lot where it can be used to look like a train station if we moved the steam engine from east park. but saving the building for roddy is more than just nastalgia. train depot-lmpkg-3 my grandfather was a railroad engineer, so railroad is in my blood i love hearing the train whistles in this town that every body hates just because they remind me of my grandfather. the meeting tonight at city hall goes until seven tonight so you have just under an hour to have your ideas added to the list. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. those with the city say they have already asked for company bids to move the building--and hope to have estimates back by tomorrow. they say right now they have one company that is already interested. / a new interactive