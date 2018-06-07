Speech to Text for Three NIACC baseball players picked in MLB Draft

hergert will be the first to tell you.. he loves winning games with the trojans. - but this week.. niacc's biggest win.. is getting three players with program ties... in the major league baseball draft. niacc guys at 6-vbox-4 nx fp multi line video box:trojans in the mlb draft three players in 2018 six in program history williams ... - brandon williamson... evan reifert... and luke becker all heard their name called this week. - that now makes six players in school history to be selected in the m-l-b draft process...joinin g robbie glendinning.. malique ziegelr.. and steve salas. - needless to say... coach hergert is loving every second of this story.xxx niacc guys at 6-sot-3 niacc guys at 6-sot-2 travis hergert: it just brings another positive light to our program, it brings more relevance, it brings more attention to our program, and that allows us to get into other prospects, other areas, other connections that weve never had before. twins and sox 6-vo-4