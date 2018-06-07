Speech to Text for Discovery Center looks for help completing construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

childrens museum is coming to north iowa but those in charge need your help to get everything completed. discovery center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:discovery center mason city, ia jessica kalvig and her daughter are getting a sneak peak of the new interactive museum while others are continuing construction on the building. when it's complete - the museum will not just be a place for kids and parents to be able to interact with others... it will also be a place to get hands on experiences. one of the exhibits they plan to have will educate kids on how food goes from farms to grocery stores-- something klavig says her child will enjoy.xxx discovery center-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jessica kalvig clear lake, ia she just likes to do stuff where she can interact with other children but not always just at a play ground she wants to learn about just what she sees us interact with you knowing going to the grocery store, building things and when she can do that with other kids she gets really excited. volunteers are needed to help complete the project. those heading the discovery museum say they are looking for another dozen workers to add to the dozen they already have. / president