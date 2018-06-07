Speech to Text for Mayoral candidate speaks out about police chief decision

mayoral candidate is making a public statement in response to the police civil service commission's decision to remove dallas police lieutenant roy alston as a candidate to become the city's next police chief. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live to tell us what regina mustafa is calling for - annalise?xxx mustafa alston presser-lintro-3 raquel - i'm in front of city hall where this morning - mustafa alston presser-lintro-2 mayoral candidate regina mustafa asked mayor ardell brede and the rochester city council to disband the police civil service commission - and for mayor brede to defer his police chief selection to the next mayor.xxx mustafa alston presser-mpkg-1 mustafa alston presser-mpkg-3 example of institutional racism in our community alive and well lowerthird2line:mayoral candidate speaks out rochester, mn after mustafa gave her statement - i spoke with community member manal abbadi. she was raised in rochester - and returned to the community she cares so much about after college. she attended mustafa's event because she's hoping for change. mustafa alston presser-mpkg-4 its very important for our commissions and our boards to reflect the members of the community and the diversity that rochester minnesota stands for - and what we actually thrive on / lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com after the public statement - i stepped into mayor ardell brede's office - but he is out of town for a conference so he is unable to comment on mustafa's statements at this time. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. we also reached out to rochester city councilmember nick campion... who says in part - mug fp:statement from city councilmember rochester, mn campion.jpg "...ultimately, this process is overse ... "ultimately, this process is overseen solely by the mayor. he alone has the authority to appoint a police chief. any change to the city's charter is significant and should be weighed with appropriate gravity by the city's charter commission." / / lois