Speech to Text for Hazmat team explains response to scene in Stewartville

we're learning six people had to go to the hospital for evaluation...aft er a hazardous materials incident at a local manufacturing plant. so now...we're finding out how first responders deal with these types of potentially dangerous hazmat calls. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox was in stewartville today - speaking with fire officials.xxx hazmat folo-pkgll-1 hazmat folo-pkgll-3 vo: this was the scene yesterday when fire fighters were trying to figure out what the ordor in the air was at geotek in stewartville. the smell was so bad they called in rochesters hazardous materials chemical assessment team. sot: a pungent odor coming from the building vo: lowerthird2line:hazmat situation in stewartville stewartville, mn all the fire fighters in stewartville are volunteers. steve denny is the fire department's lieutenant - and also a mechanic. he tells me when they arrived on scene- employees complained of eye and throat irritation-that's when he knew this wasn't a normal call. sot: hazmat folo-pkgll-4 we suited up went inside our gas monitiors and we were picking up elevated levels of hydrogen cyanide vo: hazmat folo-pkgll-5 the centers for disease control and prevention says exposure to hydrogen cyanide can be deadly. lieutenant denny describes the smell as similar to a rotten egg. that smell led joshua ihrke to check out the scene. sot: hazmat folo-pkgll-6 want to make sure that pizza ranch...someone didn't get hurt or what not. hazmat folo-pkgll-8 vo: ihrke lives across the street from pizza ranch and geotek and says he saw cars and ambulances speeding down the street-but he didn't see a fire. sot: one deputy and one gold cross member surround them there was two people sitting in the grass over there yesterday. vo: as the fiberglass company conducts its investigation.... lieutenant denny says everything seems back to normal now. sot: hoping it was just a problem with the mixing vo: reporting in stewartville jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / geotek and the stewartville fire department believe the company's monitors were off... so they won't know what the exact chemical in the air was until the investigation is completed. /