Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-7-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 today wound up being a bit of a cooler day across the entire area, but the muggy conditions stuck around. we're going to be tracking additional showers and thunderstorms for this evening and especially throughout the overnight hours and into friday morning. the risk for severe weather is on the lower side throughout the entire area, but places like mason city and areas southwest are under a marginal risk for severe weather meaning a 1 out of 5 chance for said severe weather. the threats tonight would be for wind and hail. this continues overnight and into friday morning before we get a bit of a break for friday afternoon. some isolated storms are still possible for friday evening. storm chances will linger for saturday. these won't make a wash out of your entire day, but make sure to keep a close eye to kimt and if you're going to be outside utilize that kimt weather app. temperatures this weekend will be around 80 with overnight lows in the lower 60's. tonight: scattered storms. lows: lower 60's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. friday: scattered storms/mostly cloudy. highs: around 80. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. friday night: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. thank you tyler. /