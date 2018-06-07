Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-7-18

(((weather at wall(((we are waking up dry this morning wit lows in the 60's. highs will be back in the 80's, but the east winds will prevent us from getting into the upper 80's and 90's. showers and storms will return this evening and overnight into friday morning. more storms expected through friday and into friday night. the storm chances will wrap up through saturday morning and we will dry put for the rest of the weekend with highs near 80 and in the low 80's. next week will start with clouds returning for monday and storms monday evening through monday night. high temps will be near 80 for the first half of the week. today: partly sunny/isolated storms. highs: lower 80's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: scattered storms/mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: east at 5 thanks jon.