Impact of Thursday on First & 3rd

it's the first thursday of june... and that means rochester's "thursdays on first and third" kicks?off today. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live, she has more on just how much this summer?long event helps local businesses. annalisa? thursdays on first and third has a big impact on rochester's economy. according to rochester downtown alliance, thursdays on first and third brought in more than 7 point 5 million dollars to the area last year. christine stahl is the owner of tap house on 3rd street. she says thursdays during summer mean a full house at the restaurant. with the weekly event bringing in 18 thousand people a week to the downtown area last year... she says it's the busiest work season, in the best way. people come downtown for the activities and the food. and when they're done kind of doing that they go into the businesses. it's great for businesses downtown, everybody does well. this year we can expect about 115 vendors each week, and about 165 veners over the course of the summer. but this is all weather permitting. rochester downtown alliance says they're in conversation with the national weather service all morning. rda says theyll let us know if this does happen so be sure to stay with kimt online as well have those updates. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. rochester's "thursdays on first and third" starts at 11 this morning... and ends at 8:30 tonight. in our next half hour we take a look at how the weekly summer event will impact traffic in the area. despite the huge boost in business the summer?time event brings to the downtown area ? a once thriving public plaza is looking pretty bare. of the five storefronts along the peace plaza ? only one is occupied. boutiques ? shops and even a restaurant that once filled these spaces have since moved or closed ? leaving some wondering how sustainable it is to open up shop on the plaza. however the rochester downtown alliance insists the peace plaza has a lot of potential. "there's still enough of a business scene and restaurant scene downtown that i think everything stays pretty steady and i think people still want to come down and enjoy the shops and restaurants down here." as far as what the future holds for the so?called "heart of the city"? ? fay says the only definitive plan is for the opening of a new blow dry salon which they expect to open sometime this month. many kids are out of school or will be soon... and that means it's time for the y?m?c?a's summer camp and summer feeding programs. the "y" is partnering with mason city public schools to provide free... well?balanced lunches and snacks to all kids 1 to 18 years old in the community. kids do not have to be in summer camp in order to receive food. the summer camp and feeding programs will run until august 25th.///