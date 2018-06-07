Speech to Text for Local graduation speaker joining national movement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in wake of recent school shootings, graduating high school students are uniting nationwide to say ? no more. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how one student in rochester is joining the fight today. "it starts at commencement. it ends at the ballot box." that's the motto of the national movement called donate 60... it asks high school graduation speakers to donate 60 seconds of their speech to address gun violence. minira alimire is valadictorian of rochester stem academy. she's joining the donate 60 movement. i want them to understand that they have a voice, they can make a change, even if society around them says they are not important. donate 60 has a pre?written pledge for participants, but munira is writing her own... catered to her peers at rochester stem. we're all students of color and were almost all low income students, we have very different concerns than the people that wrote the pledge. and i want to focus on that, i want to bring that uniqueness to what i tell my classmates. munira says she'll focus standing up to injustice .... hoping this small step will help make a big change. whether it's me speaking to my classmates about why they should go out and vote or you talking to the young people in the your life and asking them what they're really concerned about, what we do, the actions that we take or what we take the steps that we take forward will munira and others participating with donate 60 hope taking cities nationwide. those who aren't graduation speakers are participating by social media using the hashtag donate sixy seconds and hashtag 'were the adults now'.