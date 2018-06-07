Speech to Text for Mayoral candidate to respond to Alston decision

it remains a hot topic of conversation in the med city. two days ago ? the rochester police civil service commission voted to affirm their decision to dismiss roy alston from the finalists for the city's next police chief. people are still talking about the move ? which many feel was unjust. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio with more on a press conference that's being held in response to one of the seven people running for rochester's mayor is calling the decision to dismiss alston ? a "direct reflection of institutional racism in rochester." regina mustafa will be holding a press conference later this morning to express her disappointment with not only the commission's vote but the process used to narrow down police chief candidates. as we reported ? the commission felt alston was being deceitful in corrective action taken against him for falling asleep on the job when he was working as an officer for frisco p?d more than a decade ago. during her public statement ? mustafa plans to issue a call to action regarding next steps that should be taken by the mayor and city council. the press conference will be held at 11?45 at city hall. thanks deedee. current mayor ardell brede is tasked with selecting one of the remaining two candidates for the next chief of police.