Wednesday's baseball highlights

friend against friend. - former teammate against former teammate. - lake mills star against lake mills star. lm story-gx-2 - tonight.. chris throne.. the first year head coach of the bulldogs.... picks up a win over north union's royce byrnes 12 to 6. - remember these two guys played together back in high school at lake mills. - according to all reports.. .it sounds like things stayed civil.. in their first game against each other. / fd at mc base-vo-4 fd at mc base-vo-2 - how about some rivalry baseball... fort dodge and mason city... building their friendship this season. - dylan miller on the bump for the home team... first inning... no problem for the junior... including this swinging strikeout. - miller is getting a little help from his friends later in the game.. ground ball to 3rd..nice play from josh ball.. and an even better play from brain vandenberg on the tag. - but the dodgers have runners on 1st and 3rd... and we have ourselves a pickle.... nathan blocker.. gambles and goes from third... he's safe. - miller gets out of the jam with some high heat. - fort dodge gets the win though... 5-3. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball fort dodge mason city 5 3 final st eds at cl base-vo-4 st eds at cl base-vo-2 - clear lake's won three of their last four... taking on saint eds tonight. - nathan tofte is on the mound for the lions.. and his first inning.. is all about the number seven. - he wears seven... and he only needs seven pitches to shut down the gaels in the first. - tofte is at the dish in the bottom of the inning... ground ball to first... he beats the defense to the bag.. and two runs score on the play. - lions add to their lead... aj stevenson singles into left field... brecken arndt scores from second. - lake show wins.. 6-5. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball st. edmond clear lake 5