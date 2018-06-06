Speech to Text for Wednesday's softball highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state has been able to beat number two central springs... and that's the lions of clear lake. - c-l is off to a 5 and 3 start this summer. st eds at cl sb-vo-5 st eds at cl sb-vo-3 - and tonight they are looking for a conference win at home.. against saint eds. - lets start with a great play from a freshman.... fly ball in the infield... chelsey holck...gives 110 percent on the catch. - lions rally in the bottom of the second...kaylee nosbich with the sacrifice bunt.. shes out at first.. but it moves a runner to third. - that's big because later in the frame...the lions have them loaded and kayla ritter finds the gap in right center.. .and all three runs will score. - but the gaels rally from there...jacque oberg.. finds that exact same gap... saints eds takes the lead.. and they dont look back... 11-4 is the final. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball st. edmond clear lake 11 4 final sta at newman sb-vo-4 sta at newman sb-vo-2 - in the t-i-c east... its saint ansgar and newman squaring off tonight. - paige leininger... drives one to center field... just out of the reach of the center fielder... paige is in with an rbi double. - how about some leather from the knights... ground ball to short stop... and lily castle.. says ill take this one by myself.. the ol 6-3 double play. - castle is an all around star... she's at the plate now... lacing a single into left field... give her credit for an rbi. - newman wins 10-0 in five innings. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball st. ansgar (14) newman 0 10 f/5 callie