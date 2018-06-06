Speech to Text for Tariff impacts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reax-vo-6 the price you pay for your every day groceries may soon be going up after 3 billion dollars in tariffs have been placed against u-s exports by mexico. tariff reax-vo-1 lowerthird2line:tariff impacts rochester, mn now products including pork, apples, potatoes, bourbon and some cheeses may be increasing in their prices. our political analyst doctor eric shoars says its not just more diffifcult for the consumers...but for local farmers and distillers as well. rick ward just finished his grocery shopping and says while its not pleasant to hear- thats just the way things work.xxx tariff reax-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rick ward rochester, mn "i absolutely do feel for the farmers and consumers who are going to be impacted by say apple prices going up or anything across the board like that its really not fair but its part of the economic engine we live in." this move comes after the trump administrations announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from mexico and other countries. / in a first-of- it's-kind summit - one area college is bringing in creative minds from all over the world. tease 1-vo-3 lowerthirdbanner:dredging begins plus - the effort to make a popular lake cleaner is officially underway. we'll show you how they're doing it - next. / health tease-sot-3 lowerthirdbanner:men