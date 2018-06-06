Clear

Higher education innovation summit.

The event is the first of its kind.

university of minnesota rochester is bringing new and creative minds to its campus. higher ed in.-vo-1 higher ed in.-vo-2 this is the first ever higher education innovation summit which aims to bring professors and educators from all over the world together to collaborate and connect about more innovative ways of teaching. the event is 3 days long complete with keynote presentations - conversations - and activities. mikayla schmidt graduated from u-m-r last month and says her successes are all because of the innovation of her school.xxx higher ed in.-sot-1 higher ed in.-sot-2 "it's exciting that other universities want to learn about what we're doing here and they want to make whats best for their students as well." this event has brought in people from over 35 institutions and 2 other countries to rochester. / fountain lake-vo-3
