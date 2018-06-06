Speech to Text for Remembering D-Day

the largest land and sea invasion in history... it is d-day. an invasion that marked a major turning point in world war 2... that paved the way for the allies' victory. a day four world war two veterans remember vividly even 74 years later...xxx d day-pkg-1 d day-pkg-10 nat: gun fire, boom people thought the war was over once d-day was over, but by no means was it over. we figured that the war would almost be in the end after we got there, d day-pkg-3 but it lasted quite a bit longer. well i was in england on d- day, i was d day-pkg-4 with the next wave that was supposed to go over but we didn't go over becausthe job was done. d day-pkg-11 we should be proud of this day... can't comprehend what devotion to country means when you watched the sacrifice of those who made that assault. we were all kids when we started. most of us were 17 and 18 when we went in, d day-pkg-6 so we had - most of us had no childhood. d day-pkg-7 i think people should remember that the greatest effort was done... by a lot of young men, and a few young women too. nat: wave oh that was a, a real sacrifice. there was a lot of poor, young people past away then on that day. a part of a... d day-pkg-5 noble enterprise. never ashamed of being in the service. proud of what i had the chance to do. / cov.