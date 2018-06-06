Speech to Text for Ban on pitbulls

a pitbull ban in one local town is under fire tonight by residents. tonight people came out in full force to voice their concerns about the ordinance. newsroom k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was in the rockwel council chambers tonght he joins us now from the newsroom. katie the council room in rockwell was standing room only tonight. people came out to support those in the community who own pitbulls as seven residents brought their concernts to the council. "it was brought detention the council" "for just no reason" it's been on the books for a number of years" natural sound rockwell residents like nancy levengagen and sharri follmuth are filling the seats of city hall to try and have a ban on pit bulls lifted in their community after learning any breed of pitbull is illegal to have in town. i was out in arizona and when i come home my neighbor told me that the pitbull's are going and he's my mayor the only thing that i found a vicious about my pitbull is that he likes to chew my shoes and my furniture i don't know what he has against my shoes but he's not vicious as a pitbull owner herself, levenhagen jumped in to action when the city officer told her she might have to get rid of her dog. i have went door-to-door and i have 200 signatures to bring our dog off of that van that petition is in part what brough out dozens of residents to voice their concerns. natural sound council members say they are not sure how long the oridnance has been on the books, but say there hasn't been a pitbull attack in rockwell in nearly two years. that's one reason why the rockwell police chief says he too doesn't agree with the ordinance. i believe that a breed ban is not appropriate i don't believe in it at all the council did not take action on the ban tonight, but say they will look in to it and make changes if they need to. no animal will be asked to leave the city of rockwell until this issue is resolved in a timely manner but if this ordinance isn't changed, sharri and nancy say they will have to leave the town they love. i'm not getting rid of my dog i will move my husband and i already start looking at houses the council says when they do look at making changes to the ordinance-- they want to put something else in place rather than remove it completely. katie they did ask for the residents patients when it comes to making whatever changes they decide to make. live in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. there is a county vicious dog ordinance in place as well--but not a specific ban on any breeds of dogs.