Speech to Text for Hazmat situation

hazmat-bps-2 new tonight at ten - we're learning several people had to be evaluated after a hazardous materials situation. hazmat-bpvobp-1 hazmat-bpvobp-4 it happened this afternoon at the geo-tech facility - on 2nd avenue northwest in stewartville. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there as the scene was being investigated... live and joins us now live with the very latest. brooke?xxx hazmat-lvo-6 katie - when i arrived on scene here at geotek this afternoon i could definitely smell something chemical-like in the air. and tonight i'm learning that same smell was what triggered a response from multiple agencies. hazmat-lvo-1 hazmat-3 their vice president of quality safety tells k-i-m-t that employees reported a strange smell and itchy eyes...the fire department says they even had trouble breathing. that's when the stewartville fire department and the minnesota state chemical assesment team were called in. hazmat-4 fire chief vance swisher says the building was evacuated and tested with monitors. 5 people were transported to be evaluated - as a precautionary measure. as of now - swisher says the most likely cause is that a manufacturing line had some kind of fault... causing the chemical mixture not to be consistent with what they normally run. live in stewartville - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. the building has been turned back over to geo-tek...and the ongoing investigation is now in their hands.