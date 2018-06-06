Clear

Olm. Co. Sheriff Torgerson kicks off campaign

This comes after he was accused last week of helping detain immigrants for federal authorities.

Posted: Wed Jun 06 20:25:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 20:25:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
