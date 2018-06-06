Speech to Text for Freedom Rock Coming to Clear Lake

ia meanwhile - a freedom rock is coming to clear lake. the rock serves as a tribute to veterans. it will be placed at 8th and main...where there is currently a park and flower bed. the rock will be painted by bubba sorensen the second...who has painted similar rocks in 74 out of iowa's 99 counties. gene madson has been instrumental in getting the rock brought to clear lake - a process that started 4 years ago. xxx freedom rock-sot-1 lowerthird2line:gene madson clear lake, ia "in 2014, we started this. and it was really something back in 2014, when we applied for this. it just seemed...cuz they said that we were scheduled for 2018, it seemed like 100 years away. but now we're right here." sorenson will paint the rock on august 24th. /