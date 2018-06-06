Speech to Text for 7 Candidates for Rochester Mayor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

7 candidates are looking to become rochester's next mayor. candidate filing for that position ended last night. nx fp wrap:2018 mayoral candidates kimt news 3 -bw (brent) coggins .. -charlie o'connell .. -regina mustafa ... b-w brent coggins-charlie o'connell-kim norton-regina mustafa - george e rownd- jordan james glynn and spencer goetzman are in the running for the mayoral position. mayoral-vo-1 lowerthird2line:seven candidates seeking to become mayor rochester, mn we spoke to goetzman who filed just before the deadline yesterday. goetzman is a former rochester fireman who now runs a local construction company. he says he always felt a call to serve the community. xxx mayoral-sot-1 lowerthird2line:spencer goetzman candidate for mayor of rochester there wasn't a deciding factor. it' just it was a long process to get to this point and it just came down to the wire in making this decision d day-vo-4 today is a day