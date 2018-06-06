Speech to Text for New Food Pantry Opens

A new food pantry is opening its doors to those in need in our area. The Worth County Community Pantry will be the third food pantry in Northwood. Those heading the operations say they hope to serve around 60 to 80 people in the community saying most families of three do qualify for the program. While three pantries may seem like a lot for the small town - Angela Wright with the pantry says the community needs it. "We all have different hours the school is open during school time we are open in the afternoons because of our after school program." The pantry is open on Mondays and Wednesdays-- they will serve five different counties in our area.